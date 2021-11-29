A co-defendant in the trial of alleged billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans) fell into a coma before his death, his lawyer, Ogedi Ogu, has said.

Chiemeka Arinze, 45, was standing trial alongside Evans, Joseph Emeka, and Udeme Upong for the attempted kidnap of Vincent Obianodo, the chairman of the Young Shall Grow Motors.

Addressing the court on Monday, Mr Ogu narrated the events leading to his client’s death

“He was rushed to a hospital from Kirikiri Correctional Centre on Thursday. I visited him on Friday and he was in a coma on that day,” Mr Ogu said.

“I left there around 4p.m., and at about 9p.m. they called me and informed me that he had died.

“Doctors informed me that they were going to run some tests about the cause of his death; the results are going to come out on Saturday,” he said.

Responding, the judge, Oluwatoyin Taiwo, said the court was already in possession of Mr Arinze’s death certificate.

“The death certificate here says the cause of death is cardiopulmonary arrest and the secondary cause is HIV; It is from the Ajeromi General Hospital,” the judge said.

Mrs Taiwo described Mr Arinze’s death as unfortunate.

The judge said the trial must continue, and asked other defence counsel to adopt their written addresses on a trial-within-trial in the case.

Following adoption of the written addresses, the judge adjourned the case until December 17 for ruling and further hearing.

The defendants face a seven-count charge of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit kidnapping, attempt to kidnap and sale and transfer of firearms.

(NAN)