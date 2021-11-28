A tanker loaded with petrol on Sunday morning exploded around Oju Irin in Lafenwa area of Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Babatunde Akinbiyi, the spokesperson of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), confirmed the incident to journalists, saying the tanker was engulfed in fire due to the uncooperative attitude of people around the axis who were scooping fuel and other unwholesome acts.

The TRACE spokesman explained that the tanker, due to an axle problem, overturned around 4:45 a.m. while making its way inbound Rounder from Oju-Irin, Lafenwa, spilling its content on the road.

He advised the general public to vacate the vicinity, saying that TRACE, police, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and the fire service were all on ground to put the situation under control.

“Moreover, the motoring public going inward Rounder axis from Lafenwa, should use Olomore and Oke-Ata axis respectively as alternative routes, since traffic has been diverted away from the area of incident,” he said.

Mr Akinbiyi stated that further information would be provided to the media as soon as possible.

ALSO READ: Two cars burnt as petrol tanker explodes in Ibadan

He did not say if there was any casualty from the fire.

Ahmed Umar, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, also confirmed the incident, saying that officers of the command are around to control traffic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that some shops in the axis were affected by the fire.

(NAN)