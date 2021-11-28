The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has said that Nigeria recorded no additional fatalities from Covid-19 on Saturday, noting that 58 new infections were reported across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The disease centre disclosed this in an update shared on its Facebook page on Sunday morning.

According to the centre, the new cases have increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 213,982, while the fatality toll remains at 2,975.

The centre added that a total of 207,184 people have been successfully treated and discharged in the country. It said the FCT and Niger State reported a backlog of 52 and eight discharges, which include community discharges for November 26, 2021.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Imo State ranked first on the log with a backlog of 27 cases for November 16, 2021.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, and Rivers State in the South-south reported nine cases each, followed by Katsina with three cases.

Also, FCT, Bayelsa, Kano and Niger states reported two cases each, while the duo of Bauchi and Plateau states recorded a single case each.

The NCDC noted that the new cases reported by the FCT and Niger State are a backlog of cases for November 26, 2021.

It added that Sokoto State reported no cases Saturday.