The police have confirmed killing a suspected bandit, Yellow Magaji, during a raid on Wednesday on an inn in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where suspected bandits were said to have lodged.

The police spokesperson in the state, Muhammad Jalige, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday. He said officers acting on credible intelligence stormed the facility known as ‘Sir JOE GUESS INN’ located at No.8 Sajo Street in Unguwar Maigero area of Sabon Tasha in Chikun.

He said the police carried out the operation in collaboration with the Federal Intelligence Bureau and Special Tactical Squad, force headquarters, Abuja, on the directive of the Commissioner of Police in Kaduna, Mudassiru Abdullahi.

“While the cautiously coordinated raid was ongoing, the suspected armed bandits on sensing danger, took to their heels, shooting sporadically leading to a gun duel with the operatives.

“One notorious bandit popularly called Yellow Magaji, a.k.a Arushe, was wounded in the shootout whereas his equally notorious partner, Yellow Ashana, and others escaped with bullet wounds,” Mr Jalige said.

The spokesperson said the wounded bandit was thereafter taken to Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital but was confirmed dead on arrival at the facility.

“After an extensive search of the scene, the operatives recovered one AK47 rifle loaded with twenty three (23) rounds of 7.62 X 39mm live ammunition, fourteen (14) expended shells of the aforesaid ammunition and one Boxer motorcycle belonging to the bandits,” he added

The police said the owner of the facility has been arrested for questioning.

“It is significant to state that the neutralised bandit, Yellow Magaji, until his demise was among a syndicate of bandits terrorising Kaduna-Abuja highway of recent.

“The Commissioner of Police salutes the courage of the Operatives and most importantly the source of the valid information,” the statement said.

He urged other members of the public to assist security operatives with prompt information and assured them of absolute confidentiality while acting on the intel.

The police commissioner also called on law-abiding citizens to always be vigilant and security conscious of their immediate environment in order to avoid being preyed on by criminals.