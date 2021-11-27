The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, says it has trained 2,000 students and 300 teachers on school security and personal protection in the state.

This is contained in a statement signed by Hammed Abodunrin, the State Commandant of NSCDC, on Saturday in Akure.

Mr Abodunrin explained that the training was part of the efforts to proffer solutions to the rising cases of abduction, banditry and kidnapping of school students and teachers in the country.

“As Ondo State NSCDC Command promised to train students on security tips, we have started the schools security training at the Federal Government Girls College, Akure.

“And no fewer than 300 staff members comprise teaching and non-teaching and 2,000 students have been trained on School Security and Personal Protection.

“So, during the training, NSCDC distributes free First Aid Kits to staff and students of Federal Government Girls College, Akure, to make them first aid responders during emergencies.

“While, officers, who delivered lectures as resource persons were drawn from Training Department, Disaster Management Department, ICT, Anti-human Trafficking, Illegal Migration and Gender Unit of the Command,” he said.

Mr Abodunrin explained that the command had educated the female students and staff of the school on basic security tips to enhance personal protection both within and outside the school’s terrain.

“The best form of security is the one provided for oneself as only those who wear the shoe knows where it pinches,” he added.

He called on the school management to provide detective gadgets such as CCTV cameras, metal detectors, alarm systems, and lightning in all paths, as criminal acts thrive more in dark areas.

Mr Abodunrin, therefore, called on teachers, parents and guardians to imbibe the culture of educating their wards on personal security protection.

He said this would broaden their knowledge on security and ameliorate the menace of insecurity in our environment.

The principal of the school, Adenike Lawal, lauded the management and personnel of the command for their pragmatic approach in tackling insecurity in the state.

Mrs Lawal stated that the security training had positively impacted her, saying that the school would continue to partner with security agencies to make Ondo State a safe haven for all dwellers. (NAN)