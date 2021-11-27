On Friday, Nigeria recorded 41 additional coronavirus infections across six states of the federation.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed this on its Facebook page Saturday morning, noting that the country’s fatality toll from the disease remains at 2,975, as no fatalities were reported.

The centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 213,924, among which the active cases are 3,833.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported 17 new cases, followed by Plateau State in the North-central with 10 cases.

While the trio of Bauchi, Kano and Rivers States reported four cases each, Niger State ranked the last on the log with a backlog of two cases for November 21, 2021

The NCDC also noted that 207,114 people have been successfully treated and discharged nationwide.