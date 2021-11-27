Shunning discrimination against one another irrespective of tribes is one of the ways to ensure law and order in Nigeria, a former FCT minister, Aliyu Modibo, has said.

Mr Modibbo said it was, therefore, “incumbent upon us to think deeply” about how to entrench peace rather than destroying the country with dangerous narratives.

“Yes, things are not going well, but we have to use this period to reflect to bring law and order,” he said.

Mr Modibbo said this as his contribution to the panel discussion at the launch of the book, The Sokoto Caliphate, authored by Murray Last and published by Premium Times Books on Tuesday.

He said the book launch will help “trigger other exploration” and debates.

These debates, he said, are needed to emphasise that without a peaceful Nigeria, everyone is at risk.

“Be it the Benin or the Kanuri, it is incumbent… to reflect on this, to bring law and order.”

Efforts to tackle fake news

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Nasiru Danu, also praised Premium Times for its efforts to tackle fake news after the publishing arm of the newspaper launched the “The Sokoto Caliphate.”

Mr Danu said the book was timely in helping put the history of the Sokoto Caliphate in proper perspective.

He applauded PREMIUM TIMES for being one of the most credible platforms Nigerians can source their news from amidst numerous purveyors of fake news.

“While we are living in the era of fake news, Premium Times newspaper is one of the most credible newspapers in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

“One of the biggest problems we have today is also by the media because almost every Nigerian in this hall today is also a victim of fake news. But then, I know, we have bad media and good media,” the businessman, who is also the Chairman of Casiva Limited, said.

“Today, one of the most honourable media we have in this country is Premium Times,” Mr Danu added during his address as the book presenter.

“It’s so special for Nigeria in particular but as well as northern Nigeria. This book is so special. This book is not just about history but integrity.”

Mr Danu pledged to purchase copies of the book for the 36 states in Nigeria and the FCT as well as copies for all the local government areas in his state, Jigawa.

The Book

First published 54 years ago by Longmans, Green Co in 1967, The Sokoto Caliphate is the product of groundbreaking research which had Professor Murray Last, while he was a PhD student at the University of Ibadan, learn Arabic, live among the descendants of the caliphate and travel across territories formerly under the Caliphate.

He took a historical dive into the 19th-century emirate which evolved out of the jihad led by Uthman dan Fodio, a 19th-century Islamic cleric. It exhumed and assembled manuscripts, letters and pamphlets, many of which were written in Arabic and its transliteration and scattered all over.

Before the invasion by the Europeans, especially the British and French, the empire had a east-west reach extending from present-day Cameroon into Burkina Faso, and a north-south stretch from Agadez to Ilorin.