Specific orders have been given to all security agencies to rout out “all those challenging the sovereignty of Nigeria and creating insecurity in whatever form anywhere,” interior minister Rauf Aregbesola said.

Mr Aregbesola Thursday rehashed the assurance the federal government had given in the past to address the worsening security situation in the country, one showing little signs of slowing.

While fielding questions from journalists at the end of the National Security Council meeting at the Presidential Villa, Mr Aregbesola, nonetheless, said this time around, “we will see an improved response.”

“For as long as we live, we must not rest until our objective of making Nigeria safe for Nigerians is made possible,” Mr Aregbesola said. “So I am convinced that the renewed charge to our security agencies, from the military, to the police, intelligence organisations and all other security forces, certainly Nigerians will feel and live better going forward.”

“The council today made a firm decision on what to do, and I can assure Nigerians that with the charge from the president and the commander-in-chief of the armed forces today, there will be an improved response to all forms of criminality in any part of Nigeria.”

Asked what is being done to tackle the resurgence of criminal activities along Abuja-Kaduna, Mr Aregbesola said “the police and other security agencies had been mobilised to intensify surveillance, patrol and pursuit of the criminals.”

“And it’s not only about Abuja-Kaduna. Yes, Abuja-Kaduna belt was discussed specifically, but we appreciated the fact that we are in the season of festivity.

“So, all agencies committed to providing security for Nigeria and the maintenance of law and order; they have been ordered to improve on their activities, intensify surveillance and minimize, if not eliminate totally, any threat to law and order anywhere in Nigeria.”

More will be done

The minister further noted that while “appreciating the successes and gains made by all the security agencies,” President Muhammadu Buhari acknowledged that “more must still and should still be done.”

The president, nonetheless, commanded the “progress we are recording on all fronts.”

He said Mr Buhari appraised the outcome of the just concluded Anambra election and the role security agencies played.

“That is a good assurance to all Nigerians that we are committed to promoting democracy. The president was quite happy that the combination of INEC and the security agencies made that possible with the support of the people of Anambra and the government of Anambra.”

“The council was briefed about the election today of a Nigerian, AIG Garba Umaru, who emerged out of the four other candidates, as the vice president of Interpol for Africa, which means that a Nigerian today, represents the 54 African nations at the Interpol level.

“The election took place today, a couple of hours ago and he might be the vice president of Interpol in Africa, representing the 53 African nations. That too was discussed, appreciated and applauded,” Mr Aregbesola said.