Nigeria recorded an additional fatality from the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, with 65 fresh cases reported across nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in an update shared on its Facebook page Friday morning, said the country’s fatality toll from the disease now stands at 2,975.

The disease centre added that the latest figure of confirmed cases has increased Nigeria’s infection toll to 213,883, with 3,814 active cases.

The NCDC also noted that the FCT recorded 50 community discharges on Thursday, while Lagos State recorded a backlog of one discharged case for November 24, 2021.

Breakdown

The data revealed that Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported 20 fresh cases.

The FCT recorded 12 cases, and followed closely by Kaduna State in the North-west with 11 cases; Oyo State, nine, while Bauchi and Kano states reported four cases each.

Edo State also reported two cases, while the trio of Ekiti, Plateau and Rivers states recorded a single case each.

The NCDC also noted that Delta, Katsina, Ogun, Osun and Sokoto states reported that they recorded no cases Thursday.