A former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, says he has been granted bail by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) after his arrest over forgery allegation.

Mr Fani-Kayode confirmed the development in a text message sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Tuesday evening.

In the mesage which he also shared in a tweet, Mr Fani-Kayode said he was granted bail by the commission on “self-recognition”.

He also dismissed claims of being arrested by operatives of the EFCC Lagos zonal command.

“Just arrived at the George Hotel for dinner. I was never arrested by the EFCC.

“I was invited & I flew down to Lagos to see them. I arrived in their office at 2.00 pm & left at 8.30 pm. I was granted bail on self-recognition. They were very polite & professional. Thanks be to God,” the message also read.

His tweet was accompanied by his pictures which he indicated were taken at George Hotel.

Just arrived at the George Hotel for dinner. I was never arrested by the EFCC. I was invited & I flew down to Lagos to see them. I arrived in their office at 2.00pm & left at 8.30pm. I was granted bail on self recognition. They were very polite & professional. Thanks be to God. pic.twitter.com/UapCCUr0jE — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) November 23, 2021

When contacted for comments, EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said “I don’t have the details you are asking for. It happened in Lagos.”

The commission had earlier on Tuesday confirmed to this newspaper the arrest of Mr Fani-Kayode in Lagos over alleged forgery and fraud.

Sources familiar with the matter informed this newspaper that Mr Fani-Kayode was being investigated for forgery of his medical report to evade his ongoing trial for alleged fraud.

The EFCC is prosecuting Mr Fani-Kayode and two others on 17 counts of conspiracy, money laundering, and fraud to the tune of N4.9 billion.

The Federal High Court in Lagos had awarded a fine of N200,000 against the former minister for his absence from court wirh respect to the alleged N4.9 billion fraud.

The judge, Daniel Osaigor, who gave the order on October 13, asked the minister to pay the fine or stand the risk of having his bail revoked for failing to appear for his re-arraignment.

The matter was adjourned till November 30, 2021, for the re-arraignment of the defendants.

Mr Fani-Kayode, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives (APC), is also standing trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja over diversion of funds he allegedly took fraudulently from the office of the National Security Adviser ahead of the 2015 presidential election.

The defendant served as the spokesperson for the 2015 PDP presidential campaigns for the reelection of then President Goodluck Jonathan, who lost to the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.