All roads lead to Shehu Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, on Tuesday, where the new edition of ‘The Sokoto Caliphate,’ a book authored by Murray Last and published by Premium Times Books will be launched.

Tuesday’s event will be chaired by the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamali, while the Minister of Youth and Sports, Sunday Dare, will be the special guest of honour and the Chairman of Casiva Limited, Nasiru Danu, will unveil the book.

The Editor-in-Chief of 21st Century Chronicle, Mahmud Jega, will review the book after which he will join a panel discussion on the topic “The relevance of the history of the Sokoto caliphate to present-day Nigeria.”

Mr Jega will join the duo of Mukhtar Umar Bunza (a professor), Kebbi State higher education commissioner and Mohammed Junaid (a professor) of the Department of Education, Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto, as panelists.

In his capacity as the compere of the book presentation, a former Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Ohi Alegbe, will moderate the panel.

First published 54 years ago by Longmans, Green Co in 1967, The Sokoto Caliphate is the product of groundbreaking research by Professor Last when he was a PhD student at the University of Ibadan.

The book is a historical dive into the 19th century Sokoto Caliphate, an empire that evolved out of the jihad led by Uthman dan Fodio, a 19th century charismatic Islamic cleric.

Before the invasion of Europeans, especially the British and French, the empire had a east-west reach extending from present-day Cameroon into Burkina Faso, and a north-south stretch from Agadez to Ilorin.

An initial mini presentation of the book was held November 1 in Sokoto as a part of events commemorating the 15th anniversary of the installation of the Sultan of Sokoto, Abubakar Sa’ad.