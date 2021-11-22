An #EndSARS protester, Kamsiyochukwu Ibe, has been stabbed by unknown armed men and “left for dead” for appearing before the Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS Related Abuses and Other Matters.

A leading #EndSARS lawyer, Adeshina Ogunlana, said at a press conference in Ikeja on Monday that the victim was attacked on Sunday night in the Sangotedo area of the state.

Ms Ibe, a witness of the Lekki tollgate massacre, was among the first set of witnesses to appear before the panel as a witness and agitated for justice for victims of the incident that happened on October 20, 2020.

“The attackers were not criminals who came to rob her of personal effects, nor were they rapists. The criminals came with identity and with purpose,” Mr Ogunlana said.

“As they were matcheting and cutting her the three assailants said, ‘we know you. Since you EndSARS people have been warned to stop and you didn’t, when you die, go and continue in heaven’.

“They inflicted serious matchet cuts on her and left her for dead. That Kamsi is still alive is only by the grace of God.”

Mr Ogunlana, former chair of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ikeja branch, said the attack was an attempt to silence protesters.

In a 309-page report submitted to Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the panel admitted that the Nigerian Army shot at defenceless protesters on October 20, 2021, with the intention to kill and maim them.

Victim narrates ordeal

In a video obtained by FIJ, the victim narrated her ordeal.

“Last night, I was attacked on my way back from TNS by three guys whom I thought were passersby,”

“We were standing at the bus-stop waiting for a vehicle, only one of them to shed light on my face. One said, this girl from panel, shebi an una sabi pass, una no wan step back abi?“

“They said if they killed me, they would see how I would continue to agitate for justice. So, I told them I don’t know what they’re talking about. They started hitting me,” she said.

“See my back, see my leg. They started cutting me like I was a thief. I survived by the grace of God because I thought I would die at that bus stop.”