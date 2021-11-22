A brother of Sagir Hamida, the politician killed by suspected armed bandits on Sunday on the Kaduna-Abuja highway, has narrated how the incident happened.

Mr Hamida, a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was a governorship aspirant in Zamfara in 2015 and 2019. He was shot dead at Rijana on the Kaduna-Abuja highway late Sunday

Mr Hamida, who held the traditional title of ‘Sarkin Rafin Gusau,’ had retired as a director at Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) before joining politics.

He was also the proprietor of FAMAKS British Schools in Abuja and Kaduna.

His brother, Surajo Hamida, told reporters in Kaduna that the police orderly of the politician was among dozens of persons abducted by the bandits on the highway in that incident.

He said his brother was shot on the chest and leg while his driver escaped unhurt.

The politician was hit by the bandit’s bullets after his driver hastily made a U-turn to escape a blockade by the bandits. Unknown to the travellers, the area was entirely fortified by the bandits, Mr Hamida narrated.

In the process, he said the bandits opened fire on the vehicle, leading to the death of the politician.

Many travellers were reported to have been abducted in operations on the troubled highway.

The phone contact of Kaduna police spokesperson, Muhammad Jalige, did not connect Monday morning for his comment on the incident.

However, the governor of Zamfara, Bello Matatwalle, said he had received news of Mr Hamidu’s killing with shock.

The governor’s spokesperson, Yusuf Idris, in a statement said the deceased was one of the promising politicians in the state.

The governor said the deceased had a good vision for the enhancement of self reliance, especially among the youth.

“Sagir Hamida will be remembered for his various contributions to the political and socio-economic growth of the state where he left a wide gap that will be difficult to fill.

“Death is inevitable but losing a worthy son like Sagir Hamida is a great loss and very painful and his contribution will remain indelible in the minds of the people of the state.

“The governor also extended his heartfelt condolences to Gusau emirate Council, his immediate family, the good people and government of Zamfara and prayed to Allah to give them the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” the statement said.