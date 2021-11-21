On Saturday, Nigeria recorded no new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 2,973 people since its outbreak in the country.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), which disclosed this on its official Facebook handle Saturday night, added that 45 new infections were recorded across five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The new update revealed that Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic now stands at 213,532.

The disease centre also noted that a total of 206,486 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide, including recent community discharges from the FCT.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Anambra State topped the infection chart with 18 cases; followed closely by the FCT with 15 cases, including a backlog of cases.

Lagos State, the epicentre of the disease, reported nine cases.

The NCDC also noted that three states – Kaduna, Plateau and Sokoto – recorded no cases on Saturday.