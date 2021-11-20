Nigeria has recorded no deaths from coronavirus pandemic for four consecutive days across the federation, as the death toll still stands at 2,973 since five new fatalities were reported on November 17, 2021.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), disclosed on its official Facebook handle on Friday night that 23 new infections were reported across five states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The latest update revealed that the new infections raised Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic to 213,487.

The disease centre also noted that a total of 206,301 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Plateau State topped the chart with nine cases, with the FCT recording six cases.

While Bauchi and Sokoto states reported three cases each, Kaduna and Kano States reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that four states; Bayelsa, Delta, Katsina, and Rivers reported no cases on Friday.