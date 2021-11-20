African first ladies are calling for donations to build a secretariat in Abuja, the Nigerian capital, but have advised donors to keep their cash away from the event next week.

All donations must be paid into a designated account of the African First Ladies Peace Mission, Aisha Buhari, Nigeria’s first lady, said in a statement Friday.

The group was set up in 1997 as an umbrella body of wives of African heads of states and presidents to play a supportive role to the African Union, regional organisations, and national governments in fostering peace and reducing conflicts and their effects on the African continent.

It will hold its “general assembly” in Abuja on Monday and will lay the foundation for its “permanent secretariat”, the statement from Mrs Buhari’s office said.

Members of the group will afterwards hold a fund-raising dinner Monday evening to be attended by first Ladies, captains of industry, and development partners.

But there is a caveat: “all payments from donors are to be made to the designated account of the ‘AFRICAN FIRST LADIES PEACE MISSION’ only. No cash receipts.!” the statement said.

The events will hold as follows:

1. 5th Executive Bureau Meeting for Executive members at 10.00 am.

2. 9th General Assembly, preceded by a formal opening ceremony, to be attended by all delegates and other invited guests at 11.00 am

3. Foundation laying ceremony of the Permanent Secretariat of AFLPM to be attended by all First Ladies and invited guests at 1.00 pm, and

4. Fund-raising Dinner to be attended by First Ladies, captains of industry, and Development Partners to raise funds for the development of the Mission Secretariat at 7.00 pm.