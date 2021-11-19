At least 77,000 people have signed a petition to charge President Muhammadu Buhari for “crimes against humanity.”

The petition was filed on Wednesday by Reno Omokri, a former Special Assistant to former president Goodluck Jonathan.

It was directed to the International Criminal Court on the change.org platform and has garnered 77,705 signatures as of 02:29 p.m. on Friday.

The petition is titled, ‘A Petition to The International Criminal Court to Arraign Muhammadu Buhari for Crimes Against Humanity.’

The petition comes after the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry says nine persons were shot dead at the Lekki toll on October 2, 2020, when soldiers stormed there to disperse #EndSARS protesters.

The report ‘Report Of Lekki Incident Investigation Of 20th October 2020,’ presented by the panel’s chairperson, Doris Okuwobi, to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday stated that armed soldiers ‘massacred’ unarmed protesters, despite claims to the contrary by the federal government.

On Thursday, President Buhari told the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, that the federal government would await the decision of the Lagos State government on the report. Mr Sanwo-Olu had, on Monday, inaugurated a four-man panel to scrutinise the report and produce a white paper on it.

The petition

“On October 20, 2020, the Buhari administration murdered multiple innocent, unarmed, peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in a massacre that has since been dubbed #LekkiMassacre,” the petition reads.

“These youths were protesting to put an end to the rampant police brutality that had become the hallmark of the Buhari regime, which treats so-called repentant Boko Haram almost like royalty, while coming hard on young Nigerians, sometimes for the flimsiest reason, such as wearing dreadlocks.

“Following the murders of these protesters, the Buhari administration denied that the incident ever occurred. They threatened those, like myself, who insisted, with proof, that this massacre happened. The government even threatened to jail people who called for those behind the murders to be brought to book.”

They demand that Mr Buhari is tried “for crimes against humanity in the same way that former Liberian President, Charles Taylor, was tried and convicted.”

Petitioners

One of the petitioners, Ugwu Christian, said he signed the petition because he was a witness of the shooting and “sustained a life-threatening injury that day which cost my life savings while getting treated. Buhari has done much harm and casualty to the life of the youth. Buhari and his cabals need to be punished.”

“I’m signing this petition because the massacre that happened at the Lekki toll gate is a crime to humanity and I want justice served on behalf of the victims,” Meshach Adejoh.

Marcellinus Ogudo said “I have lost faith in the Nigerian Judicial system, I haven’t lost faith in the ICC and I’m counting on the ICC to ensure justice is done like in the past. (The) Buhari administration killed unarmed protesters and honoured terrorists.

“He should stand trial with his cohorts for various crimes against humanity, prominent among them is the 20/10/2020 Lekki toll gate massacre.”