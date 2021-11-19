The police in Katsina have confirmed the killing of two officers by bandits operating in Baure forest in Safana local government area of the state.

The police commissioner in the state, Sanusi Buba, disclosed the development at a press briefing at the command headquarters in Katsina, Friday afternoon.

Mr Buba named the fallen police officers as Yakubu Joshua, an assistant superintendent of police, and Zaharadeen Yuguda, a sergeant.

“Two gallant police officers – AP.NO.151332 Asp Yakubu Joshua, attached to 27 Police Mobile Force, (PMF), Katsina and F/NO.264575 Sgt Zaharadeen Yuguda attached to Safana Division, paid the supreme price and died in a crossfire,” the police chief said.

According to Mr Buba, the officers were killed while repelling an attack by bandits on Baure village.

“On 18/11/2021 at about 1700hrs, based on credible intelligence, Area Commander, Dutsinma, ACP Aminu Umar, led a combined team of policemen and vigilante to Bandits’ hideout at Baure village, Safana LGA of Katsina State and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel.

“The team succeeded in dislodging the bandits, killed two notorious bandits and recovered one AK 47 rifle with thirty-five (35) rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition of AK 47 rifle.

“In the course of scanning the scene, two unregistered motorcycles Kasea and Boxer, vest of charms were recovered.”

Mr Buba said two of the bandits were also killed by officers in the incident.

Bandits have remained active in Katsina State despite stringent measures adopted by the state government in support of a military operation to flush them out of forest hideouts from where they attack villages.