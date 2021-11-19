Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, has yet again announced a suspension of flights to and from Nigeria until November 30.

The airline in a statement on its website said customers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days will not be permitted on any Emirates flights bound for Dubai.

“Affected flight bookings have been cancelled,” it stated.

In June, the airline announced a suspension of flights to and from Nigeria from June 21.

“In line with government directives, passenger flights to and from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) are suspended with effect from 21 June 2021 until further notice,” the airline said at the time.

The directive came barely two days after the airline had announced resumption of flights to Nigeria after weeks of suspension.

The UAE authorities had initially fixed June 23, 2021, for resumption of flights to Nigeria. Flights had been suspended in March over diplomatic row on COVID-19 protocol

In its new directive, the airline advised customers affected by the suspension to simply hold on to their tickets until flights resume.

“If your flight has been cancelled or impacted by route suspensions due to COVID‑19 restrictions, you don’t need to call us immediately for rebooking,” the airline said.

“You can simply hold on to your Emirates ticket and when flights resume, get in touch with your booking office or us to make new travel plans. Get all the information on the “Keep your ticket” option here.

“Emirates regrets any inconvenience caused.”