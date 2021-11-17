Independent fact-checking organization, DUBAWA, on Wednesday, kick-started its Information Disorder West Africa Conference (IDWAC) in Abuja.

The two-day conference is aimed at engaging media professionals, academics, researchers, and the public on the subject of information disorder and the efforts at combating it.

In the welcome address, Tobi Oluwatola, the Acting Executive Director of the Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) expressed appreciation to funders and all attendees who, he said, share a common interest in the fight against misinformation in the West African Region.

While reiterating that “the work the media does is crucial in today’s society’, he noted that misinformation is a danger to every society that requires special attention.

Jochen Luckscheiter, the Country Director (Nigeria), Heinrich Böll Foundation (HBS), expressed delight at the event, adding that the goal of IDWAC is in line with the aims of the foundation, and it will continue to support such initiatives.

He emphasised the need to understand the nature and structure of misinformation in every society. “It is important to know the factors and behaviours that give fake news potency and are the issues that should be adopted globally,” Mr Jochen said.

ALSO READ: Aregbesola to deliver keynote address at Information Disorder West Africa Conference

Ropo Sekoni, the Research Director, Dubawa, in his address reiterated the need for stakeholders to continue the fight against misinformation, as the menace has always been a problem in society.

“Disinformation has always existed. As a young man, 70 years ago, I experienced the effect of disinformation,” Mr Sekoni, a professor, said.

The two-day event will feature panel discussions on challenges of information disorder, technological approach deployed to combat information disorder, regulation, collaboration prospects among others.