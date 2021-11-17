Nigeria on Tuesday recorded five additional fatalities from the coronavirus pandemic with 144 fresh cases reported across 12 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

This was contained in an update shared on the Facebook page of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Wednesday morning.

The data indicates that Nigeria’s total infection from the pandemic currently stands at 213,321 while the fatality toll increased to 2,973.

According to the disease centre, a total of 206,206 Nigerians have been discharged nationwide.

It noted that the new cases included a backlog from Plateau, Lagos and the FCT with 20, 17 and 16 cases reported respectively for November 15 and 16, 2021.

It added that 269 recoveries were reported from the FCT, including community discharges for November 15 and 16, 2021.

Breakdown

Aside from the backlog of cases reported in Plateau, Lagos and the FCT, the new data also revealed that Imo State in the South-east reported 38 fresh cases.

Also, Kwara and Zamfara states reported 15 cases each; Ondo, seven; Rivers, five, while Tarabe reported four and Oyo State reported three cases.

While Bauchi State reported two cases, Edo and Ekiti reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that four states- Katsina, Ogun, Osun, and Sokoto reported no cases on Tuesday.