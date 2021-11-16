The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, will on Thursday meet the leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, and Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to prevent fresh industrial action by the union.

The legislative intervention by the green chamber is to fast track release of funds as agreed in the 2020 ASUU/ FG Agreement.

Mr Gbajabimaila announced the meeting on Tuesday during a debate on a motion calling for the intervention of the House in the pending strike. The motion was moved by Julius Ihonvbere (APC, Edo)

ASUU on Monday announced its plan to embark on strike following “government’s unfaithfulness” in implementing the MoU it signed with the union upon which the last strike was suspended.

Mr Gbajabiamila said the issue is not lack of funding, but releasing the funds.

“I think the issue is not about funding, the funds are already there. I think they are passing the buck between the CBN, Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Education. It is a question of release.”

The motion

In his motion, Mr Ihonvbere, a professor, said the federal government has, since the last strike was called off in December, 2020, continued to pass the buck, make excuses and engage in diversions and distractions rather than meet the terms of agreement it signed with the union.

He warned that fresh industrial action will have dire consequences on the education sector, pleading that the House should intervene to prevent any form of strike.

“ASUU is not asking for anything new. They are only asking the federal government to implement the agreement they signed in 2020. If you look at the track record of conversations, the Ministry of Education is saying, we don’t handle money, but the Ministry of Finance does. But ASUU is under the ministry of finance. It is the responsibility of the Ministry of Education to talk to the Ministry of Finance.

“If they disrupt universities again, it will have far-reaching consequences. This is the 10th strike now,” he said.

Speaking on the motion, Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta), said funding for tertiary education should be put on first-line charge. He said it has worked with the Universal Basic Education Commission.

“We rescued UBEC, by putting it on the first line charge. The journey of putting some certain sectors on first-line charge is very key. It has reached a situation where the universities should be put on first-line charge.

“If we are doing the needful, the federal government should provide this money within one month. COVID-19 puts our children at home without doing anything, then we are about to use our hands to put our children at home.”

In his reaction, the Chief Whip of the House, Mohammed Monguno (APC, Borno), said there was no need for the lawmakers to lament, urging them to use the power of appropriation to fix the problem.

He said lawmakers should appropriate enough funding for tertiary institutions in the 2022 Appropriation Bill.

“This hallowed chamber has all the powers on earth to deploy enough funding to the tertiary institutions with a view to remedying the situation. Luckily enough, we are on the verge of passing the budget. Why should we not take the bull by the horn, we should take advantage of the budget before us and deploy enough resources.

“Why will you be crying when you have all the powers in this world?” Mr Monguno stated.

Uzoma Abonta (PDP, Abia) said it appeared the federal government does not have the money they are claiming.

“I do not believe that the money is there? The confusion is that the money is not there,” he said.

Following the debate, the Deputy Minority Leader, Toby Okechukwu (PDP, Enugu), moved an amendment that the committees on Basic Education and Tertiary Education should investigate what is delaying the payment of the funds.

The committees are to report back to the House within one week.

Despite the lamentation by the lawmakers, there are over 200 bills on establishment of tertiary education institutions in the lower chamber.

Between 2010 and 2020, ASUU went on strike seven strikes, with different agreements that have remained largely unfulfilled.

Funding remains a major challenge for the sector.