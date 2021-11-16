On Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country recorded no new deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

The NCDC disclosed this in an update on its official website late Monday night, adding that 30 fresh cases were recorded across eight states of the federation.

With the latest update, the centre said the total number of infections in Nigeria now stands at 213,177, while the death toll stands at 2,968.

Breakdown

The new data shows that Abia State in the South-east submitted nine cases while Bauchi State in the North-east followed closely with seven cases.

North-western states of Kaduna and Kano reported four cases each, while Cross River and Rivers states in the South-south registered two cases each.

Also, Bayelsa in the South-south and Jigawa State in the North-west reported a single case each.

The NCDC noted that two states- Edo and Sokoto, reported no cases.

Vaccination Campaign

The chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, reiterated at a briefing on Monday that the committee will not relent on the mandatory vaccination policy, especially for civil and public service officers.

The PSC boss noted that the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has concluded arrangements to roll out a mass vaccination plan with effect from Friday, November 20, 2021.

He said; “The PSC wishes to assure Nigerians that the NPHCDA has enough vaccines in the pipeline to vaccinate about 50 per cent of the target population by the end of January, 2022,” he said, adding that; “Efforts are also ongoing to bring on board the booster dose so as to build a healthy level of antibodies.”

Travel protocol

Mr Mustapha also stated at the briefing that travellers leaving the country should ensure they adhere to all travel protocols of all countries.

He added; “In addition to the above, travellers leaving the country are encouraged to be conversant with the travel protocols of all countries (origin, transit and destination). This has become necessary because of comments and reports in the media that some citizens are denied boarding due to lack of pre-departure protocol compliance.”

Mr Mustapha also assured that the international travel protocol portal has been upgraded to meet existing protocol and the demands of those travelling.