The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced eight additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

The fatalities, according to the centre, are reported as a backlog from Edo State.

The new fatality figure has increased Nigeria’s total fatality to 2,968.

Data from the centre also showed that three states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), reported 20 additional infections on Sunday. This raises the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 213,147.

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Kaduna State in the North-west reported nine cases while Lagos and Katsina States recorded four cases each. The FCT reported three cases.

The centre noted that Delta, Edo and Sokoto states reported no cases.

The NCDC report said two states and the FCT reported a backlog of discharged cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of people treated and discharged to 205,732.

The report also noted that the 46 discharged cases recorded in Edo State and a single case discharged from Enugu State were erroneously recorded.

While the FCT reported 270 discharged cases on Sunday, three cases were reported for November 13, 2021.