On Sunday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) released the latest epidemiological report, which revealed that four deaths and 78 suspected cholera cases were reported in the country from November 1 to 7, 2021.

The centre noted on its Facebook page that as of November 7, 2021, a total of 3,449 deaths and 100, 057 suspected cases have been reported across 32 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, representing a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 3.4 per cent.

Highlights

The latest cholera report, which is for week 44, revealed that six states reported 78 new suspected cases while the four fatalities were reported from two undisclosed states – with a weekly case fatality ratio (CFR) of 5.1 per cent.

Borno State in the North-east and Kebbi State in the North-west accounted for 67 per cent of the cases, with 32 and 20 cases reported respectively.

Adamawa State in the North-east also reported 19 suspected cases while Cross River State in the South-south reported three cases, and two South-western states of Ogun and Oyo recorded two cases each.

The data in the reporting week shows 81 per cent decrease in the number of new suspected cases in week 44 compared to week 43 where 409 cases were reported.

The NCDC noted that during the reporting week, nine Cholera Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDT) were conducted with five in Adamawa and a single one conducted in four states of Kebbi, Cross River, Ogun and Oyo.

Out of the figure, a total of three cases, representing 33 per cent, were positive by RDT.

The centre added that a single stool culture was conducted in Adamawa, which came out negative.