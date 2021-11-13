On Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced that 16 additional deaths and 129 new infections were recorded in Nigeria.

It said the new infections were recorded across 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The centre noted on its Facebook page that out of the new fatalities, Edo State reported a backlog of 11 deaths while Katsina and Lagos States reported two and one cases for November 11 respectively.

NCDC further noted that Nigeria’s fatality toll now stands at 2,949 while the infection toll has increased to 213,076.

The centre also noted that while the total number of discharged cases have increased to 205,483, a backlog of discharged cases were reported from the FCT and Katsina State.

The FCT reported a backlog of 320 community discharges while Katsina State reported 25 discharged cases for November 11.

Breakdown

The breakdown of the NCDC data shows that Katsina State in the North-west topped the infection chart with 53 cases and was closely followed by Kwara State in the North-central with 32 cases.

Osun and Plateau States reported eight infections each while Rivers and Katsina States reported six cases each. But the six cases reported by Katsina according to NCDC is a backlog for November 11.

The FCT and Kano State in the North-west also recorded five cases each.

While Oyo State reported four cases, Jigawa and Bauchi State recorded a single case each.

The NCDC noted that five states of Edo, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun and Sokoto reported no cases on Friday.