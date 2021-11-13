The Nigerian Army (NA) on Friday pulled out the former Chief of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters, Lamidi Adeosun, and 11 other generals out of active service.

Those pulled out M.D. Abubakar, I. Birigeni, C.M. Abraham, A.C.C. Agundu, T.O.B. Ademola, A.M. Jalingo and A.S. Maikobi, all major generals.

M.A. Bashirudeen, D.M. Onoyiveta, both brigadier generals and two others were also pulled out.

The pulling out parade was among activities at the ongoing Infantry Corps annual leadership lectures and biennial reunion, at the Infantry Corps Centre in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State.

The theme of the four-day event which began on November 10, is “Positioning Nigeria Army Infantry Corps to Win All Land Battles in a Joint Environment”.

Mr Adeosun, a major general, who spoke on behalf of the retired generals, said the pulling out parade was part of military tradition.

“I am happy to state with every sense of pride that this valedictory pulling out parade is an indication that the Nigerian Army particularly the Infantry Corps is waxing stronger by adhering to its customs and traditions.

“Today is a day of many emotions; nostalgia, gratitude, joy and a sense of fulfillment.

“Retirement from active duty is a natural and inevitable end of service for every serving personnel, and it begins to count from the day you join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We count ourselves lucky as we are able to witness this event in such an atmosphere of frenzy and boisterous manner,” he said.

Mr Adeosun urged all their successors to sustain the good legacies and continue to build on their achievements.

“It is imperative to do so, as the nation has never been faced with grave security challenges as it is being witnessed today,” he said.

He also urged the officers who are still serving not to relent on their oars, noting that the army has for long kept a good name and image.

He thanked the leadership of the country for the opportunity and support given to them to serve in different capacities in the country.

He also thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Faruk Yahaya, a lieutenant general, and the Commander Infantry Corps, Victor Ezugwu, a major general, for the opportunity of a rewarding and fulfilling life experience.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN, reports that the event featured parade match off, and presentation of award by Muhammad Marwa, a retired brigadier and the Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), to officers who distinguished themselves in junior and senior staff courses.

