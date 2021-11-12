ThisDay Newspaper has denied a journalist arrested along with suspects linked to the October 29 raid on the house of Mary Odili, a Justice of the Supreme Court.

In a statement by its managing editor, Bolaji Adebiyi, the newspaper said Stanley Nkwazema was neither its staff member nor Contributing Editor as he had claimed.

Mr Adebiyi recalled, however, that he was a Sports Correspondent with the newspaper and resigned more than 15 years ago.

He added that the suspect, like hundreds of other readers of the newspaper, used to send for publication articles and analyses and was usually obliged.

”Since his resignation, THISDAY had at no time contracted Mr Nkwazema to investigate any story, and we know nothing of his alleged investigation of a story leading to the raid of the residence of Hon. Justice Odili” the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, had paraded 14 suspects linked to the suspects who invaded Mrs Odili’s house.

Read statement in full:

THISDAY PRESS RELEASE

DISCLAIMER: STANLEY NKWAZEMA IS NOT OUR STAFF/CONTRIBUTING EDITOR

The attention of the management of THISDAY NEWSPAPERS has been drawn to the news making the rounds that Mr. Stanley Nkwazema, one of those suspected to have invaded the home of Justice Mary Odili claimed to be a staff and Contributing Editor of THISDAY.

Contrary to his claim, Mr. Nkwazema is neither a Staff of THISDAY nor a Contributing Editor. He was a Sports Correspondent and resigned more than 15 years ago.

However, occasionally, he, like hundreds of other readers of the newspaper, sends for publication articles and analyses and is usually obliged, a privilege THISDAY gives to some of its ex-staff. That does not in any way make him a staff and contributing Editor of THISDAY.

Since his resignation, THISDAY had at no time contracted Mr. Nkwazema to investigate any story, and we know nothing of his alleged investigation of a story leading to the raid of the residence of Hon. Justice Odili.

The police authorities and the general public should, therefore, note that Mr. Nkwazema, whatever may be his involvement in this matter, was not acting on behalf of THISDAY in any shape or form.

Thank you.

Signed

Bolaji Adebiyi

Managing Editor (Print and Digital)