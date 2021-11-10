Bandits have released Bishir Gide, the village head of Banye in Charanci Local Government Area of Katsina State, and a student, 26 days after they were kidnapped.

The traditional ruler was released Wednesday evening alongside the secondary school student with whom he was kidnapped in October.

Mr Gide is related to Bala Almu Banye, a federal commissioner at the National Population Commission.

A relative of the traditional ruler, Nura Banye, confirmed the release of the monarch this evening but said he did not know how much was paid to the kidnappers as ransom.

“I have spoken with my brothers in the town and they confirmed he is at home and ransom was paid before he was released this evening. Ransom was also paid for the other boy who was kidnapped alongside the monarch,” he said.

He said Mr Gide has since been reunited with his family.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, said he had not been made aware of the release of the monarch as of Wednesday evening.