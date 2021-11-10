Abdulsalam Adinoyi, a self-confessed member of the terrorist group, Boko Haram, has been sentenced to death by hanging.

The sentence was handed down by Lekan Ogunmoye, a judge of Ekiti State High Court, in Ado Ekiti on Wednesday.

Mr Adinoyi was charged and arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on armed robbery, murder, terrorism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

In his judgment, Mr Ogunmoye said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt against the defendant, thus, implying his culpability in all the charges against him.

According to the charge, Mr Adinoyi, who hails from Okene in Kogi State, between December 22, 2016, and March 20, 2017, while armed with a gun, attacked and robbed Gana Jiya, a police sergeant, and other police officers at a checkpoint in Oye Ekiti.

He killed Mr Jiya on the spot while the other police officers on duty sustained gun wounds.

He was accused of carting away two AK-47 assault rifles and launching a terrorist attack on the people of Ekiti State and its environs,

Mr Adinoyi confessed to being a member of Boko Haram and in possession of an AK-47.

Mr Adinoyi’s offences were said to be contrary to sections 1 (2) (a) and 3(1) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act Cap C16, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004, as well as Sections 316 of the Criminal Code Law, Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012 and Sections 11 and 12 of the Ekiti State Kidnapping and Terrorism (Prohibition Law), 2015.

”The sole issues for determination are accordingly resolved in favour of the prosecution,” the judge said.

“The defendant is hereby found guilty as charged, he is accordingly sentenced to death by hanging in counts 1, 2, and 3. May Almighty God have mercy on his soul.

“He is also sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in count 4 and ten years imprisonment in count 5 with N10,000.00 as an option of fine,” the judge said.

In his ‘confessional statement’, Mr Adinoyi said members of his group named Abu Uwais and Aminu a.k.a. Idi-Amin, now at large, were planning an operation when police officers came to his house, which was searched and the AK-47 rifle was recovered among other items.

To prove his case, the prosecutor, Gbemiga Adaramola, had called five witnesses including police officers who were at the scene.

Exhibits tendered included an AK-47 assault rifle, statement of the defendant and the victims, photographs, compact discs containing Boko Haram trainings, five Sim Cards and packs, flash drives, empty bullet shells, medical reports, among others.