The police in Lagos State have arrested 107 trainees of the outlawed merchant navy at their training camp at Ogudu area of the state.

Hakeem Odumosu, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, disclosed this during a parade of the suspects at the police command.

Mr Odumosu said the command, in its efforts towards curtailing activities of the Merchant Navy or similar outfits ‘raided’ their illegal training outfit at Ogudu Sandfield area, on Wednesday morning.

He said the trainees were arrested around 11 a.m., alongside their ‘Commanding Officer’, Sunday Dakare, 47.

“There has been credible actionable intelligence on the illegal activities of the Merchant Navy following which the command embarked on intensive surveillance on the camp and its activities therein.

“Consequent upon intensive monitoring of the camp, and its operators, the command carried out a well-coordinated overt operation at the training camp at the early hour of today,” the commissioner said.

The police boss said during the raid, the police recovered several military accoutrements including, camouflage, badges of ranks, flag, signboard and ID cards from the suspects.

“Other items recovered include recruitment letters, promotion letters, portrait of the Commanding Officer, two motorcycles, one plasma TV, three cutlasses, criminal charms and other items.”

‘Operating illegally’

In 2017, the police also raided a training camp belonging to the group in Ogun State.

The group has also been the target of attacks by Nigerian Navy officials who often accuse them of impersonation.

Mr Odumosu said in the course of interrogation, it was discovered that the Nigerian Merchant Navy, also called the Coastal Defence Force, has been operating illegally since 2005.

The portrait of the chief of the ‘Nigerian Merchant Navy’, Ichukwu Agaba, a commodore, was retrieved from the training centre.

The Nigerian Merchant Navy is not a legally recognised entity by the Nigerian government.

The Lagos police commissioner said despite that group being outlawed, they “operate a military outfit, giving military training to unsuspecting young Nigerians.”

“This trend portends danger for our nation and a threat to peace and security. It, therefore, behoves on us as a law enforcement agency to enforce such law banning activities of the illegal military outfit,” he said.

Mr Dakare, the commanding officer of the group, said they have been recruiting, training personnel, and waiting for the federal government to recognise them, just like “civil defence.”

“We agitate for federal government, which they approved it. The first and second reading, even the third reading is on, which the police knew,” he said.

Mr Dakare said the merchant navy is not doing any “operation,” as they are only recruiting.

“The form is free, we don’t take any dime from anybody, if you come, we can recruit you,” Mr Dakare said, insisting that the group was not outlawed, “as they are only waiting for recognition”.