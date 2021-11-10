President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Charles Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), for winning the gubernatorial election in Anambra.

The president, in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Wednesday in Abuja also praised the security agencies for their determination to ensure that the election went on as smoothly as possible.

He equally commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conclusion of the exercise, despite the initial challenges encountered.

Mr Buhari enjoined Mr Soludo, a member of the Presidential Economic Advisory Committee, to rally other concerned parties to tackle the enormous challenges confronting the state and the South-east in general.

The president said he looked forward to working with the incoming governor for the peace, security and development of not only Anambra, but the entire country.

INEC declared Mr Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), as the winner of the 6 November governorship election, early Wednesday.

The former CBN governor defeated 17 other candidates to win the election. He polled a total of 112,229 votes.

Some of the candidates are Victor Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress and Ifeanyi Ubah of the Young Progressives Party.

(NAN)