Two opposing groups have clashed outside the premises of a court where a separatist leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is being prosecuted.
Supporters of Mr Kanu, who were seeking access to the Federal High Court in Abuja, on Wednesday, were confronted by a ‘pro-Nigeria’ group who accused the former of supporting Mr Kanu and his call for the break up of Nigeria.
The former were addressing journalists outside the court where they accused the government of injustice in the trial of Mr Kanu.
They accused the federal government of trailing Mr Kanu in secret before his eventual arrest in Kenya. They also accused the government of barring Mr Kanu’s foreign lawyer and some of his supporters from the court.
ALSO READ: Nigerian official urges IPOB to seek political solution for Nnamdi Kanu’s release
The pro-Nigerian group, carrying placards with different inscriptions, confronted the pro-Biafra group while the latter was addressing journalists.
There was a shouting match between both groups that almost resulted to violence.
Details shortly…
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
JOIN THE CONVERSATION