Voting has ended in most of the polling units in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra, after several hours of delay due to late arrivals of election officials and voting materials.

Even though it was scheduled to commence by 10 a.m., voting did not start in most of the polling units by noon. The voters, however, waited patiently for the process to begin.

The governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Akachukwu Nwankpo, cast his vote around 2:27 p.m. at Umudiapani Polling Unit 004, Okija 1.

Another candidate, Obinna Uzor of the Social Democratic Party, who voted in his ward, Umunnamehi Ward, criticised the electoral process in Ihiala as being too slow.

He said the technical hitches with the INEC’s Bimodal Verification Accreditation System prevented many voters from casting their vote early.

Earlier in the morning, around 10:30 a.m., Victor Umeh, a former senator and a chieftain of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), was turned away from the headquarters of Ihiala Local Government Area by some soldiers securing the place, according to a report by The Cable

Deployment of voting materials and election officials was done at the council headquarters.

Mr Umeh is APGA’s agent for the governorship election.

The Cable reported that a senior army officer told the former senator that he ought not to be present at the council headquarters since he is APGA’s agent at the state level, not at the local level.

The 2021 Anambra governorship election did not take place in Ihiala on Saturday because of a security threat, according to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC suspended the collation of the election results across the state on Monday and announced that the election must be held in Ihiala on Tuesday to fulfil the requirements of the Nigerian Constitution and the Electoral Act.

Charles Soludo, the APGA candidate, won in 18 out of the 20 local government areas where results have been announced so far. He scored a total of 103,946 votes.

His closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, won in only one local government area and scored a total of 51,322 votes.

There are 148,407 registered voters in Ihiala, according to INEC.