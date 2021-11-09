The senate has approved the conference committee report on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The approval was a sequel to the presentation and consideration of the report by the Senate Leader, Abdullahi Yahaya, on Tuesday.

The Senate and House of Representatives had passed different versions of the bill in July and some provisions of the legislation had generated controversies.

One of such was clause 62 which deals with the use of modern technology in voting and transmission of results.

The Senate initially empowered the Nigerian Communications Commission and the National Assembly to determine the use of electronic transmission of results in an election while the House allowed electoral umpire, INEC, to transmit results of elections by electronic means where and when practicable.

A conference committee was thereafter, set up to harmonise the differences.

However, three months later, the Senate rescinded its decision on the clause and approved that INEC will determine the use of electronic voting and transfer of results.

The Senate also amended clause 87 of the bill to mandate political parties to hold only direct primaries for candidates seeking elective positions – against what was passed earlier.

Direct primary election is the mode of election where all members of a political party participate in the choice of its candidates to stand in the main election.

Final report

In the conference committee report, both chambers of the National Assembly have agreed to empower INEC to determine the best mode to transmit election results.

This means the commission will decide how to transmit election results — either electronically or manually.

The committee also approved that all political parties must use the direct primary mode in picking candidates.

In his presentation, Mr Yahaya said the Senate version of Clauses 52, 63 and 87 were adopted at the committee.

The clauses read:

-Clause 52(2) Subject to section 63 of this Bill, voting at an election and transmission of results under this Bill shall be in accordance with the procedure determined by the commission, which may include electronic voting.

-Clause 63(5) The presiding officer shall transfer the results including total number of accredited voters and the results of the ballot in a manner as prescribed by the commission.

87(1) A political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this Bill shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions, which shall be monitored by the Commission.

The lawmaker said the bill is now ready for passage and presidential assent. And that the citizens’ top priorities, including the use of modern technology, have been addressed therein.

The House is expected to approve the report after which a copy will be transmitted to the president for assent.