The price of Bitcoin, the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, appreciated by 2.49 per cent in the last 24 hours, touching $67,939, highest in a year.

According to global crypto price tracker, CoinMarketCap, bitcoin appreciated by 10.13 percent in seven days.

In Nigeria, many have resorted to cryptocurrencies despite government ban to protect their savings as the naira loses value.

One bitcoin is as of now valued at about N27 million.

Ethereum also recorded an all time high of $4,815, indicating 2.04 per cent appreciation in the last 24 hours and 10.27 percent in seven days.

That is about N1.9 million.

The record high appreciation in the value of the two cryptocurrencies cannot be linked to any event but crypto experts and analysts have predicted that these coins will continue to appreciate in the coming weeks.