The immediate past Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, has returned to the classroom as a doctoral candidate in Islamic Law at the University of London, United Kingdom.

Mr Sanusi, who disclosed this to a PREMIUM TIMES editor on Monday, said he recently relocated to London for the academic programme.

Earlier in 2019, Mr Sanusi was awarded an honorary doctorate in finance at the School of Oriental and African Studies of the University of London.

Mr Sanusi had in 1997 earned a second bachelor’s degree in Islamic studies and fiqh at the Africa International University in Khartoum, Sudan.

The former monarch, who in 1981 earned a degree in Economics, was also recently offered a visiting fellowship at Oxford University.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, whose thirst for knowledge is seemingly insatiable, is arguably one of the most educated Nigerians that ever became a monarch in the country.

He said he is currently combining his academic responsibility at Oxford University with his new role as a PhD student.

Academic visitor

About five months after his controversial dethronement in 2020, Mr Sanusi was granted a visiting fellowship at the African Studies Centre of the University of Oxford.

Mr Sanusi’s role, which commenced in October 2020, was for the 2020/2021 academic calendar year.

The Oxford University’s African Studies Centre is regarded as one of the world’s leading centres of African Studies, and it is reckoned to have trained graduate students now holding important positions in different spheres of social, economic and political life in Africa and the rest of the world.

With strengths in the Social Sciences and the Humanities, the centre is said to enjoy a reputation for high quality, relevant research that plays a leading role in academic debates as well as public policy.

According to a report by ThisDay newspaper, the Centre had noted in its statement at the time that Mr Sanusi would use the period of his affiliation with the centre to write a book on his experiences as governor of Nigeria’s central bank.

The writing was suggested to be themed: “Central Bank Response to Global Financial Crisis: A Case Study of the Central Bank of Nigeria 2009-2013.”

About Sanusi’s education

Born on July 31, 1961, Mr Sanusi attended St. Annes Primary School, a Catholic boarding school in Kaduna for his primary education. That was after receiving early Islamic education in Kano.

He later attended King’s College, Lagos, between 1973 and 1977. He obtained his first degree in Economics at the Ahmadu Bello University in 1981. He returned to the university after his mandatory National Youth Service scheme for his Master’s degree in Economics.

He also taught Economics at the university between 1983 and 1985 when he took up a career in banking which eventually culminated in his appointment as l CBN governor in 2009.