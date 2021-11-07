The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced that three deaths and 116 new infections were recorded across six states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Saturday.

In an update on its Facebook page, the disease centre noted that the fatality toll now stands at 2,905, while a total of 212,627 infections have been confirmed in Nigeria.

Breakdown

The new data revealed that Imo State topped the chart with 53 cases, followed by Plateau State with 30 cases, which includes a backlog of 13 cases for November 5.

The FCT also recorded 10 cases.

North-western states of Kano and Kaduna reported nine and eight cases respectively, while Lagos and Rivers states reported three cases each.

The centre noted that four states – Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Sokoto – recorded no cases on Saturday.