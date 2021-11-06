The Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke, could not win his polling unit for his new party.

Mr Okeke voted at Umueze Awozu, Enugwu-Ukwu Ward 3, Polling Unit 005.

Mr Okeke recently defected from the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to the All Progressive Congress (APC). He was one of many officials of the Anambra government who defected from the governor’s party.

Mr Okeke was, however, not able to win his polling unit foe his new party and its candidate, Andy Uba.

APGA’s Charles Soludo had 82 votes to win the unit while Mr Uba of the APC secured 61 votes.

A total of 18 parties are taking part in the Anambra governorship election.

Below is the result from the polling unit:

Total number of registered voters…816

Accredited voters….184

Total votes cast….152

Invalid votes….8

AAC….1

APC….61

APGA…..82

LP….1

PDP….4

PRP…..1

YPP….2