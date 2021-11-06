The daughter of former Gombe Governor Danjuma Goje, Hussaina, on Saturday resigned as the state’s Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources, a day after suspected political thugs assaulted her father.

Mr Goje, who is a serving senator, has a political rift with incumbent Governor Muhammadu Yahaya.

In a press statement she made available to journalists in Gombe on Saturday, Ms Goje said her resignation was a personal decision.

“Today, Saturday 6th of November, I wish to inform the general public and media organisations that I, Dr Husaina Goje, has tendered my formal resignation, from my position as Commissioner for Environment and Forest Resources to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, effective today.

“I also wish to inform that my resignation was made based on my personal reasons, with this I wish to show my appreciation for the opportunity given to me by His Excellency the executive governor to serve as a member of his executive council in this administration.”

On Friday, the convoy of her father, Mr Goje, was attacked by suspected political thugs while the senator was on his way to the state capital to attend a wedding.

According to residents who witnessed the incident, the suspected thugs blocked the Gombe-Bauchi highway near the International Conference Centre in Gombe and set bonfires on the road.

Mr Goje’s media aide, Lilian Nworie, in a statement she issued after the incident in Gombe in Gombe, said Mr Goje accused the aide-de-camp of the governor of organising the blockade and attack on his convoy.

“He arrived Gombe from Abuja, via Gombe Airport in Lawanti, peacefully until the governor’s aides blocked the road,” the statement said.

“The distinguished senator’s trip was peaceful until when the governor’s aides, including his aide-de-camp and his driver, blocked the road. For two hours, they unleashed terror on Senator Goje and those in his convoy.

“It is unfortunate that one life was lost and many cars vandalised, including the Senator’s vehicle. They smashed the windscreen.

“All efforts to make the governor’s aide-de-camp remove the blockade yielded no result as he insisted that he got instruction from above that the former governor should not be allowed into the town,” the media aide said in the statement.

Reacting to the incident, the state government said the former governor “caused a breach of peace in the state capital with his visit to the state.”

In a press statement signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Julius Ishaya, the government accused Mr Goje of mobilising and arming thugs from various LGAs under the pretext that his supporters were accompanying him from the airport into the state capital.

“Recall that during the last Eid el-Kabir Sallah celebration, the same person sponsored some thugs that threw caution into the wind and went on a rampage, leading to the loss of two lives. Also, just last week at Deba in Yamaltu Deba LGA, the same scenario played out at the instance of the Senator.

“It is sad that Goje has not left his old ways and is bent on bringing back his brainchild (Kalare) to unleash mayhem and bug the peaceful atmosphere of Gombe State.

“Gombe state has been witnessing relative peace and harmony due largely to the determination and avowed commitment of Governor Inuwa Yahaya in that direction and therefore the government would not stand by and watch desperate politicians unleash terror and violence on innocent citizens to the extent of getting people killed.

“While sympathising with the families of the victims, Government commends the security agencies for their timely intervention in bringing the ugly situation under control.

“His Excellency, Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, as the Chief Security Officer of the State, will not renege on his responsibilities and therefore will do everything necessary to protect the lives and property of the citizenry. The government will make sure that perpetrators of the unfortunate act, no matter how highly placed, are brought to book,” the statement said.

Mr Goje and the governor are members of the same ruling All Progressives Congress, which took over the state from the Peoples Democratic Party at the 2019 general elections.