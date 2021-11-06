The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Charles Soludo, won in his polling unit in Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

He polled 126 votes, with his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party, polling only five votes.

Mr Soludo, a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, voted in Isuofia ward, polling unit 2 of Aguata local government area.

Voting at the polling unit ended at around 7:20 p.m.

The delay was largely due to the malfunctioning of the accreditation machine and the late arrival of officials, some of whom INEC said backed out at the last minutes.

INEC has extended the poll until Sunday after civil societies called for an extension of voting time at units that experienced the delay.

Mr Soludo himself berated the machine failure as it denied him accreditation for hours. He was eventually able to vote.

Early results from other polling units showed that candidates of the All Progressives Congress, Andy Uba, and that of the Peoples Democratic Party, Valentine Ozigbo, also had the most votes in their respective units.

There are 18 candidates contesting in the election. None of them is a woman.

Below are the results from Mr Soludo’s polling unit:

APGA — 126

PDP — 5

APC — 3

YPP — 3

ZLP — 1

LP — 1