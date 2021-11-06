Counting of votes has started in some polling units in Awka township after Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that though voting began late in some polling units in Awka, the exercise was concluded about 3.30p.m.
Ugochukwu Nwosu, a voter at the Agu ward 2 Polling Unit 009, said the election was peaceful in the area.
“I am the last person who voted at the polling unit 009, I think that the whole thing was generally peaceful,” he said.
At Amawbia Ward II PU 008, counting of votes has also started, the situation was also the same at Oko wards one and two in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.
Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) has announced that the exercise will continue in some polling units where voters recorded hiccups in the accreditation process.
Nkwachukwu Orji, the state INEC Resident Electoral Commission who briefed journalists in Awka, said the commission received complaints of the malfunctioning of machines in some locations.
He said the commission has therefore resolved to extend the election period in such areas to give opportunity for voters to vote.(NAN)
