There were brazen acts of vote-buying at some polling centres in the ongoing Anambra State governorship election.
PREMIUM TIMES observed cases of vote-buying at PU 007 Fegge Pay office 4, Onitsha South at about 11:41 a.m.
Although the party buying the vote could not be ascertained, voters were seen being given N500 each.
Vote buying also occurred at Polling Unit 09, Odokwe village square II, Nteje 1, Oyi Local Government Area at about 11:37 a.m.
A part agent, described by residents as an official of the PDP, was heard negotiating with some voters.
“N2000 cash,” she said when negotiating with a voter.
An agent of another party was also seen meeting voters after they had cast their votes and writing down their names on a sheet of paper; apparently with a view to paying them later.
But the voters following him around were demanding to be paid on time.
Vote buying was also noticed at Polling Unit 002, Nteje 3 at 12:31 p.m.
Party agents, identified by residents of those of APGA, PDP and YPP, were seen giving voters different amounts of money.
According to a tweet by the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), the same phenomenon was also observed at Njikoka Local Government Area, Nawfia Ward 2 Polling Unit 4 at 10:42 a.m.
A woman was heard saying she was given N1,000 in a video tweet by CDD recorded at Polling Unit 006 Egbegwu Primary School I, Nteje III, LGA Oyi at around 1:47 p.m.
It was observed that almost all the party agents present were giving money to voters.
A total of 18 parties are taking part in the Anambra governorship election.
