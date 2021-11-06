The candidate of the All Progressives Congress at the ongoing Anambra State governorship election, Andy Uba, cast his vote around 11:25 a.m. on Saturday.

He voted inside Saint Peter’s Catholic School, at the Uga Ward Polling Unit 7 of Aguata Local Government Area.

The voting process had initially been slowed by the late arrival of materials and officials.

Speaking after voting, Mr Uba expressed optimism of victory at the polls. He said in areas where the machines are malfunctioning, officials are fixing them.

“Right now, we have a little issue which they are coming to fix,” he said.

Asked about his chances of winning the election, he said: “I am very optimistic. You can see what is happening here. You don’t need to be told what is happening here.”

People are coming out to vote to make sure their parties win, he added when PREMIUM TIMES asked him about the palpable fears in the state due to security issues.

In 2007, Mr Uba was elected governor, but the incumbent at the time, Peter Obi, challenged the election at the court, and the court overturned the election in favour of Mr Obi.

Mr Uba, 62, became a senator in 2011 while he was in the Peoples Democratic Party. He defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress in 2017.