The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has cast his vote in the Anambra governorship election.

Mr Ozigbo arrived at PU 010, Social Centre, Amesi, Aguata Local Government Area, at 10:40 a.m., in the company of his family members and supporters.

Speaking with journalists after casting his vote, the PDP candidate expressed disappointment in the tardiness of the Biomodal Voters Authentication System (BVAS) but praised INEC for introducing the machine into Nigeria’s electioneering process.

It took Mr Ozigbo and his wife over 20 minutes to cast their vote as network and biometric verification initially proved a challenge.

“For me, it is a mixed feeling. On one hand, I am thankful to God that I have been able to vote and the smooth sailing. However, I am a bit worried about the number of minutes it took us to get the voting done.

“It took a while to try all the biometrics. We tried the first thumb, second thumb, then the picture and came back failed. At some point, the network failed. We had to hotspot and eventually it worked.

“It took me more than 20 minutes to cast my vote, I’m worried,” he told journalists.

He commended INEC for introducing the machine which he said will curb rigging but requested for an extension of voting time if electorates are going through similar voting challenges across the state.

Details later…