The lack of sufficient vehicles marred the deployment of security personnel to their designated polling units in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Njikoka is one of the 21 local governments in Anambra where a governorship election is holding on Saturday.

The situation has caused a delay in the deployment of security personnel with many units in the area opening polls without security officials.

As of 9:40 a.m. at Polling Unit 008 at Etiti Awo village in Enugu-Ukwu town, voting had commenced but there were no security officials on sight. An INEC official at the centre said they have been making calls for them to be joined by at least one security official, but none has been deployed.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited Igwebuike primary school at a neighbouring Abagana town of the same local government, a contingent of more than 300 security personnel was seen.

Eniola Godwin, a security officer stationed at the school, said the challenge was that there was not enough vehicle to convey the police officers to their designated units.

The stranded security personnel were seen scampering to enter the few vehicles available.

Amid the confusion, some could be seen shouting at each other as they struggled to get to their assigned units.

On why there was no proper arrangement for conveying the security officials, an official said the question should be referred to the state commissioner of police or the police spokesperson, both of whom could not be reached at the time of this report.

Over 34,000 police officers were deployed to Anambra for the election, while other security agencies also deployed thousands of personnel.

Meanwhile, voting has commenced at PU 008, Igwebuike primary school, Abagana, Njikoka Local Government Area, where the security officials converged.

The voters were urged to be orderly to avoid scuffles.

Voting was ongoing smoothly at the polling unit at the time of this report.

Eight towns make up Njikoka local government. They include: Abagana, Enugwu-Agidi, Enugwu-ukwu, Nawfia, Nimo, Abba town, and Umuriam-Nawfia.