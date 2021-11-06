On Friday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said the country recorded no new death from the coronavirus pandemic, but added that 65 fresh infections were recorded across nine states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

With the latest update, the disease centre said while the fatality toll still stands at 2,902, the number of infections in Nigeria has increased to 212, 511 cases.

The centre added that 204,184 people have been successfully treated and discharged.

Breakdown

A breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Kaduna State reported 20 cases, followed by Gombe with 10 cases.

The FCT also recorded nine cases; Rivers State, nine while Bauchi State reported six cases.

While Lagos State, the epicentre of disease reported three cases, four states of Delta, Edo, Kano and Oyo reported two cases each.

The NCDC noted that six states: Ekiti, Gombe, Ogun, Ondo, Osun and Sokoto reported no cases on Friday.