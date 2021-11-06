A retired police officer’s petition on alleged extra-judicial killing of his nephew rattled the defence team representing the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and other police officials at the #EndSARS panel in Abuja on Friday.

James Idachaba, leader of the police authorities’ defence team, accused Mamman Danladi, a retired deputy superintendent of police, of intimidating and harassing his team members.

Mr Idachaba said Mr Danladi took the case to the National Assembly during the panel’s six-month break where he allegedly claimed that his petition was not being handled properly by the panel.

The move, according to the lawyer, was an abuse of process. He expressed anger that he was made to appear on a number of occasions before the National Assembly.

He said the National Assembly heard and eventually dismissed the petition.

He asked the panel to also dismiss the petitioner’s case as the National Assembly did.

Danladi’s case

Mr Danladi had, at the first hearing of his petition in February, told the the #EndSARS panel how his nephew, Kenneth Yusuf, was allegedly killed extra-judicially in Abuja in 2007.

He told the panel, set up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to probe cases of police brutality, that Keneth was arrested by the police on January 10, 2007 on the allegation that he stole two bags of cement.

Kenneth, according to Mr Danladi, was then taken to the police station in Jikwoyi, Abuja, for interrogation, during which he was allegedly beaten to a point of unconsciousness by five policemen.

Mr Danladi said his nephew was left in an unconscious state for hours before he was taken to POGBA Clinic and Maternity in Jikwoyi, where he was allegedly dumped without medical attention.

According to the petitioner, his nephew was not attended to by the hospital because the police refused to deposit money for the commencement of treatment.

By the time Kenneth’s father, Yusuf Danladi, got the news of the state of his son and paid N3,000 for treatment, it was already too late, the petitioner said. Kenneth died shortly after his father got to know of the case, according to Danladi.

He confirmed getting the information from Kenneth’s friends, Felix Dabo and Peter Orji, whom he said were present when Kenneth was allegedly subjected to cruel and inhuman treatment by the policemen.

The case was not concluded before the panel went on an unplanned six-month break due to lack of funds in March.

Unhappy that the petitioner took the case to the National Assembly during the panel’s break, the police defence team on Friday, urged the panel to dismiss the petition.

Panel’s response

The #EndSARS panel chaired by a retired Justice of the Surpreme Court, Suleiman Galadima, however, turned down the request of the police to dismiss the petition.

Garba Tetengi, who acted as the chair in Mr Suleiman’s absence on Friday, asked for evidence showing that the National Assembly dismissed Mr Danladi’s case.

“We are here to investigate and we can’t make decisions without evidence.”

In response, Mr Idachaba said he had written to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) secretariat for its registry to formally request and collect the records from the National Assembly as evidence.

Unwilling to end the case prematurely, the panel adjourned for the police to open their defence.

“The panel will adjourn the case for definite defence,” Mr Tetengi said.

The panel also admitted as exhibits, the additional documents tendered by the petitioner, through Olawole Afolabi, a member of the panel’s legal team.

The documents were two letters addressed to the chairperson of the panel dated May 16, and June 12, 2021.

The panel, after admitting the documents as exhibits, adjourned till November 22 for defence.

Officially referred to as the Independent Investigative Panel on allegations of human rights violations by the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other units of the Nigerian police, the panel was set up by the NHRC in the aftermath of last year’s #EndSARS anti-police brutality protest.

The setting up of the panel, commonly referred to as #EndSARS panel, and which was replicated in 28 states, was in response to one of the five demands of the protesters last year.