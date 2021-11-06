Ahead of the gubernatorial election in Anambra State on Saturday, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged security operatives who would be taking part in the poll to respect fundamental human rights of electorate.

The group, in a statement obtained by PREMIUM TIMES on Friday, said it is important for security personnel to respect standard rules in the voting process.

It said although the security situation in Anambra had necessitated the heavy presence of security operatives, it was also aware that the security agents had an “unfortunate record of heavy-handedness and have been used to intimidate voters and electoral officials in previous elections.”

The CDD said such personnel must desist from engaging in acts of intimidation and targeting election managers, party agents, or the electorate.

“Amid fulfilling their duty of protecting the democratic franchise, CDD calls on security personnel to respect human rights and standard rules of engagement while allowing INEC to conduct a credible poll and voters to exercise their franchise,” the statement said.

“Security agents should also ensure that INEC staff and infrastructure are secured. As always, the world will be watching and taking record,” it added.

Heavy security presence

The group acknowledged that the deployment of security operatives, especially in Awka, the state capital, would ensure that polls were held successfully.

It said lessened deployments in more provincial LGAs would elevate the risk of armed attacks on polling stations and clashes with security agents.

“However, the risk of clashes between state security agents and non-state armed groups as well as the threat of armed attacks on polling stations will remain elevated, particularly in more rural LGAs in the state where security deployments have been relatively scantier,” it said.

The CDD noted that voter turnout could be lower than usual due to non-state armed groups’ threats and the heavy deployment of security agents.

Peaceful process

CDD appealed to all political actors to prioritise peace before, during, and after the polls, noting that there can be no progress without peace.

The group said the task of ensuring that a peaceable and credible election takes place rests on the shoulders of Anambra voters.

“While remaining vigilant and keeping safe, we urge the electorate to not be intimidated by threats to their hard-fought democratic franchise.

“We also urge relevant state and civic actors to play their role in ensuring that the desires of the electorate are reflected in the ultimate outcome of the polls,” it said.