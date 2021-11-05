The management of the University of Ibadan has explained that COVID-19 informed its decision to restrict physical presence to only first class graduands and those to be awarded prizes at the upcoming 2021 convocation and 73rd foundation day ceremonies.

The university’s director of public communication, Olatunji Oladejo, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, noting that the institution will not allow any form of partying or social gathering during the convocation period.

Mr Oladejo added that the university cannot stand the risk of hosting thousands of graduands and their families, saying as a law abiding institution, it would not flout the rules set by the government.

The statement said; “We cannot take the risk of inviting over 7,000 graduates and parents, guardians, and well-wishers into the venue.

“This is what is obtainable in all institutions all over the world at this time. Therefore, the University of Ibadan cannot flout the rules and protocols of the Federal Government of Nigeria governing COVID-19.

“Given the above, attendance at the International Conference Centre is open to First Class Honours graduands and recipients of prizes and awards only as this is the number that can be conveniently accommodated with the maintenance of the appropriate physical distance.”

He, however, directed parents, visitors and other categories of graduates to connect to the convocation proceedings online via the university’s website.

He further urged the physical attendees to comply with COVID-19 protocols, including wearing face masks, physical distancing, and use of hand sanitiser.

Mr Oladejo said the university did not “bar or ban” graduates without a first-class from participating in this year’s ceremony “as being insinuated in certain sections of the media.”

“Graduation is a very important milestone in the lives of our graduates. We hereby congratulate these graduands on the successful completion of their programs at the university,” he said.

COVID-19 impact

Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria, public institutions across the country have had to restrict the number of physical attendees to a certain number to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The University of Ibadan, which is the oldest Nigerian University, is located at Agbowo in Ibadan North of Oyo State.

Oyo State is the sixth state and second state in the South-west after Lagos State with the highest COVID-19 cases and deaths.

According to the latest data by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Oyo State has recorded 8,758 cases and 191 deaths as of November 4, 2021.

The state has 16 people currently down with the illness, while 8,551 people have been successfully treated and discharged.